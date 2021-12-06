Gujarat: Two budding sportspersons get Rs 15 lakh police grant

The Gujarat Police awarded a grant of Rs 15 lakh to two budding sportspersons, both daughters of a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), under the police welfare fund Saturday.

Rutvi Chaudhary and Hetvi Chaudhary, sportspersons and daughters of DSP RM Chaudhary posted at Jakhau in Kutch, were awarded the encouragement grant by the Gujarat Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia in Gandhinagar. Rutvi, a professional lawn tennis player, is the recipient of Sardar Patel Junior Award, under 14 all-India gold medal, under 17 all-India gold medal in Khelo India tournament and bronze medal at an international event in Turkey’s Trabzon. Hetvi is the recipient of three gold, two silver and three bronze medals at all-India Sub Junior International Tournament.