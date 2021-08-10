Gujarat: Two boys detained for abducting, attempting to rape minor girl

According to police, the two boys allegedly attempted to rape the victim and when the latter shouted for help, the accused allegedly assaulted her with a marble slab kept in the complex.

Police in Anand detained two boys for allegedly abducting a minor girl, attempting to rape her and later assaulting her grievously.

According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday evening at a residential society in Anand when two boys aged 15 and 16 years allegedly abducted a 14-year-old girl on a motorcycle and brought her to an under construction complex.

Police said that the two accused left the spot on their motorcycle, leaving the girl child in a bloodied state, after which a security guard spotted the victim and admitted her in a hospital.

“After taking statement of the victim girl, we detained the two boys and sent them to an observation home under Juvenile Justice Act. The victim is still admitted in the hospital,” said a police official in Anand.