Gujarat: Two booked under PASA for assaulting police team

According to police, the accused have been identified as Shahnawaz Qureshi and Ashraf Deraiyya, both natives of Savarkundla town in Amreli. (Express Photo) According to police, the accused have been identified as Shahnawaz Qureshi and Ashraf Deraiyya, both natives of Savarkundla town in Amreli. (Express Photo)

Two persons were booked under the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities (PASA) Act for allegedly assaulting a police team in Savarkundla town of Amreli. The incident had occurred on April 5, when the latter was on duty to ensure the implementation of the national lockdown.

The two from Amreli were transferred to special jails in Porbandar and Kutch under the provisions of the PASA act on Wednesday.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Shahnawaz Qureshi and Ashraf Deraiyya, both natives of Savarkundla town in Amreli. The two had assaulted a team from Savarkundla police station on April 5 around 7.30 pm, police said, when they were asked to not assemble at a public place amid the lockdown. The duo had pelted stones and injured Head Constable Boda Bhadarka, Head Constable Ketan Rathod and Police Constable Anil Dafda of Savarkundla police station.

Later, an FIR was filed against the duo and they were booked under IPC sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of a disease), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of a disease), 353 (Assault on public servant), 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of duty), 188 (Disobedience to order given by public servant), 336 (Act endangering life), and 504 (Intentional insult), along with sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act.

“The Local Crime Branch of Amreli Police had requested Amreli Collector to book the duo under PASA and on Wednesday, they were sent to different jails in Porbandar and Bhuj (Kutch),” said Nirlipt Rai, Amreli Superintendent of Police.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd