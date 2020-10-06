Gujarat: Two booked for blackmarketing of Covid drug

“The role of the wholesaler and MR came into light and a raid was conducted and the accused Paresh has been detained. The license of New Ideal agencies has been cancelled,” an officer said. (File/Representational)

A wholesale medical seller and a medical representative (MR) were booked by the Rajkot city Crime Branch on Monday for the alleged blackmarketing of REMDAC 100 MG injections, used in the treatment of Covid-19, wherein the accused produced fake bills of the critical injections.

According to police officials of Detection of Crime Branch, Rajkot city, the main accused Paresh Patel (35), a resident of Janakpur society at Sheri Sadhuvasvani road in Rajkot, who runs ‘New Ideal Agencies’, a wholesale medicine shop and other accused RajniKant Patel (29), a resident of Sanskar Avenue at bypass road in Rajkot, who works as a medical representative, were booked by the police.

While Paresh was detained, the other accused Rajnikant Patel is already lodged in Rajkot sub jail in another case of fraud lodged at DCB police station in Rajkot.

“A few days ago, Dr Anand Chauhan of Anand Clinic in Rajkot had approached the police stating that the owner of New Ideal Agencies had given him a bill of 24 REMDAC injections worth Rs 46,473 but he had not purchased it. Upon the complaint, officials of Food and Drug Safety department visited the Anand clinic and probed the fake bill,” said an officer at Rajkot DCB.

“The role of the wholesaler and MR came into light and a raid was conducted and the accused Paresh has been detained. The license of New Ideal agencies has been cancelled,” the officer added.

