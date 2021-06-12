Gujarat: Two Bihar natives arrested for killing man over monetary dispute

On learning about the death, Rajendra Patel, brother of the deceased, lodged a complaint with Vagra police station late on Thursday night.

Two youths, both natives of Bihar, were arrested on Friday for killing another man over monetary dispute in Vagra taluka of Bharuch district.

As per police, Ashwin Patel (39), a resident of Inayat village in Vagra taluka of Bharuch district, was on his way back home from work when he received a call from his friend Alam Mansuri who asked him to meet.

When Patel reached Saykha GIDC, Alam came on bike with his brother-in-law Nasiul Bholamiya. They had a heated exchange of words over some monetary issue following which Nasiul opened fire on Patel. Alam and Nasiul then fled the spot.

A passerby later on Thursday night informed the police after spotting the body. Police have recovered the deceased’s mobile phone from the spot and found that he had last conversation with Alam.

On learning about the death, Rajendra Patel, brother of the deceased, lodged a complaint with Vagra police station late on Thursday night. Bharuch police on Friday arrested both Alam and Nasiul.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Bharuch A G Gohil said, “Alam had taken Rs 1.20 lakh from Patel on interest. Alam and Patel both work in the same factory. After primary investigations we have found that Alam had repaid the money with interest, but Patel had been demanding more money and also threatening him. Alam then told Nasiul about it. On Alam’s insistence, Nasiul hatched the plan of killing Patel.”