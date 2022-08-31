Gujarat: Two arrested from Kutch village over 38kg heroin seized in Punjab

Days after Punjab police seized 38 kg of heroin from a truck coming from Kutch and arrested two people, the Gujarat Anti- Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday picked up two people from a Kutch village who had allegedly given the drug to the Punjab-based duo.

On August 27, police intercepted a truck at Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar in Punjab and found 38 kg of heroin hidden in its tool box. Kulwinder Ram alias Kinda and Bittu, two Punjab residents travelling in the vehicle, were then arrested.

A senior ATS official said the two people arrested from Kutch’s Lakki village would be handed over to Punjab police. They got the heroin from a Pakistani citizen named Gul Mohammad through the sea borders, according to the official.

“After Punjab police officials spoke to senior officials of the Gujarat ATS, an investigation was launched. Based on technical analysis and human intelligence, we found the involvement of two persons–Umar Khamisa Jat and Hamda Harun Jat–from Lakki village in the heroin racket. An ATS team travelled to Lakki to detain the duo, who were then brought to the ATS’ headquarters in Ahmedabad,” said the official, adding that they had given the Pakistani consignment to the Punjab-based accused.