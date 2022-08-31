scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Gujarat: Two arrested from Kutch village over 38kg heroin seized in Punjab

On August 27, police intercepted a truck at Punjab's Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar, found 38 kg of heroin hidden in its tool box and arrested two people.

A senior ATS official said the two people arrested from Kutch's Lakki village would be handed over to Punjab police. (File/ Representational)

Days after Punjab police seized 38 kg of heroin from a truck coming from Kutch and arrested two people, the Gujarat Anti- Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday picked up two people from a Kutch village who had allegedly given the drug to the Punjab-based duo.

On August 27, police intercepted a truck at Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar in Punjab and found 38 kg of heroin hidden in its tool box. Kulwinder Ram alias Kinda and Bittu, two Punjab residents travelling in the vehicle, were then arrested.

A senior ATS official said the two people arrested from Kutch’s Lakki village would be handed over to Punjab police. They got the heroin from a Pakistani citizen named Gul Mohammad through the sea borders, according to the official.

More from Ahmedabad

“After Punjab police officials spoke to senior officials of the Gujarat ATS, an investigation was launched. Based on technical analysis and human intelligence, we found the involvement of two persons–Umar Khamisa Jat and Hamda Harun Jat–from Lakki village in the heroin racket. An ATS team travelled to Lakki to detain the duo, who were then brought to the ATS’ headquarters in Ahmedabad,” said the official, adding that they had given the Pakistani consignment to the Punjab-based accused.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’Premium
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...Premium
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...Premium
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 05:22:07 pm
Next Story

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi government schools

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Ports, power, media: Adani's $37.4-bn footprint across businesses, explained

Ports, power, media: Adani's $37.4-bn footprint across businesses, explained

Explained: Perestroika and Glasnost — Gorbachev's reform mantras

Explained: Perestroika and Glasnost — Gorbachev's reform mantras

In Jharkhand, teacher, clerk beaten by students for giving poor marks

In Jharkhand, teacher, clerk beaten by students for giving poor marks

Karnataka: Muslim boy assaulted for speaking with Hindu girl in college

Karnataka: Muslim boy assaulted for speaking with Hindu girl in college

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

Premium
Karnataka family attempts suicide after ‘threats’ from minister over land dispute

Karnataka family attempts suicide after ‘threats’ from minister over land dispute

Opinion | On Pegasus, SC panel failed its mandate, missed an opportunity

Opinion | On Pegasus, SC panel failed its mandate, missed an opportunity

Premium
HP Pavilion Plus 14 review: A reliable option to consider

HP Pavilion Plus 14 review: A reliable option to consider

Beyond Boycott trends and Bollywood naysayers, picture abhi baaki hai

Beyond Boycott trends and Bollywood naysayers, picture abhi baaki hai

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement