Friday, June 05, 2020
Gujarat: Two arrested for ‘killing’ brother in Gir Somnath

Bharat Vaja and Jayanti Vaja were arrested on Thursday from Kalapan village in Una for allegedly killing their eldest brother Ramesh Vaja (35) using a rope.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published: June 6, 2020 12:40:26 am
"The family was in process of cremating the body without informing the police on Thursday when we reached the village," said a police official at Una police station. (Representational)

Two brothers were arrested in Una of Gir Somnath on Thursday for allegedly strangulating their eldest sibling to death over a family dispute.

Bharat Vaja and Jayanti Vaja were arrested on Thursday from Kalapan village in Una for allegedly killing their eldest brother Ramesh Vaja (35) using a rope.

“Ramesh was upset because his marriage was pending. He picked up a fight with his mother and his two brothers over the issue on Wednesday, Soon matter escalated into a fist fight. Bharat used an axe to attack Ramesh and injured his hand… Meanwhile, Jayanti brought a rope and strangulated Ramesh. The family was in process of cremating the body without informing the police on Thursday when we reached the village,” said a police official at Una police station.

