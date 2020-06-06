Gujarat: Two arrested for ‘killing’ brother in Gir Somnath

“The family was in process of cremating the body without informing the police on Thursday when we reached the village,” said a police official at Una police station. (Representational) “The family was in process of cremating the body without informing the police on Thursday when we reached the village,” said a police official at Una police station. (Representational)

Two brothers were arrested in Una of Gir Somnath on Thursday for allegedly strangulating their eldest sibling to death over a family dispute.

Bharat Vaja and Jayanti Vaja were arrested on Thursday from Kalapan village in Una for allegedly killing their eldest brother Ramesh Vaja (35) using a rope.

“Ramesh was upset because his marriage was pending. He picked up a fight with his mother and his two brothers over the issue on Wednesday, Soon matter escalated into a fist fight. Bharat used an axe to attack Ramesh and injured his hand… Meanwhile, Jayanti brought a rope and strangulated Ramesh. The family was in process of cremating the body without informing the police on Thursday when we reached the village,” said a police official at Una police station.

