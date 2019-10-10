Gujarat: Two accidents in Panchmahal, Bharuch kill 6

Six persons died in two different accidents on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in Panchmahal and Bharuch respectively.

In the first accident, three persons died when two bikes collided near Chhanip village under Shehera Taluka of Panchmahal on Tuesday night. According to police, five persons were returning from a Garba event in Chandalgarh temple of Shehera in Panchmahal when their speeding bikes collided.

All five injured were rushed to a private hospital in Vadodara where a team of doctors declared three brought dead.

“The deceased are Rakesh Ravan, Nathu Vanzara and Deepak Vanzara, all natives of Shehera taluka. We have lodged a case of accidental deaths and the condition of two injured persons is stable,” said a police official at Panchmahal.

In the second accident, three persons were killed and as many others injured when the car they were travelling in overturned near Rundh village in Bharuch district on Wednesday. Police said, the car driver, identified as Chhatrasinh Chauhan, was speeding at the time of the accident on Amod-Sarbhan road, around 78 kms from the Bharuch district headquarter.

He said the driver, who survived in the accident, has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections for rash and negligent driving and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The deceased, identified as Mukhtar Ali Saiyed, Mohammad Sheikh, and Nitin Chandra, were residents of Amod village in Bharuch district.

(With PTI)