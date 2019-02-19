Gujarat: Turn nationalistic wave into votes, says BJP leader

Gujarat BJP leader and party spokesperson Bharat Pandya on Monday exhorted party workers to turn the “nationalistic wave in the country” in the wake of Pulwama attack that left 40 CRPF men dead into “votes”.

Advertising

Speaking at the party’s booth-level meeting in Vadodara city, Pandya said, “The attack that happened in Jammu & Kashmir….you must have seen the visuals. Keeping all differences aside, people have come together with a sentiment of nationalism. People have have shown their love for the country through rallies and agitations. When terror attacks had happened in Mumbai during the Manmohan Singh government, what kind of an environment was it then? What kind of issues were being raised in the Parliament? The discussions were about that if local people, who were aiding terrorists, were being investigated and arrested by security agencies… But the situation is very different today.

Numerous actions have already been taken in the wake of the (Pulwama) attack. Citizens of the country are awake late in the night to see what actions are being taken against Pakistan. This is the sentiment in the country right now. The entire nation has stood together in unity with the feeling of nationalism, and it is our responsibility to convert this unity into a united vote.”

Pandya also warned party workers to be careful of what they speak. “Your words should not be responsible for giving a bad image to the party. The words should be like medicine,” he said.

Advertising

The booth-level meetings are being held by the BJP across the state as part of the party’s preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.