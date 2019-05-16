Gujarat tur dal scam: Minister says govt took swift action, slams Congress

Minister of Food & Civil Supplies Jayesh Radadiya on Wednesday said that the government has taken strict actions against those involved in the adulteration of tur dal (pigeon pea) at the Keshod marketing yard in Junagadh by impounding 3,241 bags of the adulterated dal and filing a case against eight persons, of which four have been arrested.

“The low quality tur dal that had arrived at Keshod yard has been seized. These (adulterated) stock did not belong to farmers. The seized stock belonged to traders,” the minister said.

Accusing the Opposition Congress of trying to “defame” the government by using the word scam, the minister said, “Congress leaders recently went to Visavadar marketing yard (in Junagadh) and claimed that there was a similar scam in the procurement of 22,000 bags of tur dal from farmers. The government checked all the 22,685 bags of tur dal at the yard and found dal to be of good quality… After the Keshod incident, Congress leaders are trying to portray that similar incidents are happening across the state.”

Radadiya said the government has so far procured 33 MT of tur dal from farmers on MSP. Till date, he said, Rs 150 crore has been paid directly to farmers.