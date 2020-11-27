Gujarat: Trust running boarding schools challenges govt resolution on school fee

A view of the Gujarat High Court. (File Photo)

Challenging the state government resolution (GR) stipulating that schools can charge only tuition fees in view of Covid-19, an organisation running two boarding schools moved the Gujarat High Court on Friday.

The petition, moved by Manav Kendra Education Trust, sought permission to charge for extracurricular activities as well, since the functioning of boarding schools was different, compared to day schools.

The GR of October stipulated a 25 per cent reduction in tuition fees charged by private schools and directed that private schools cannot charge any fee for extracurricular activities.

Advocate SP Majmudar, representing the petitioner-trust, submitted before a division bench headed by the Chief Justice Vikram Nath that the trust runs two boarding schools and matters of fee should be considered on a case-to-case basis.

“We have a swimming pool, sports centre, horse riding and we have to maintain fixed staff to maintain these facilities irrespective of the pandemic… we have not terminated any staff… it is different from a day school. At present, students are staying here… we are also maintaining buses, a 100 of them..,” advocate Majmudar argued before the court Friday.

The advocate also submitted that the schools have “kept their horses”, used for horse-riding training for their students.

The trust, which runs Manav School in Bharuch and Manav Kendra Gyan Mandir in Vadodara, submitted that “a loss of Rs 1 crore on a six-month basis”, is projected.

The petitioner trust had sent in their opinion as part of deliberations with the state at the time of deciding on school fees prior to the GR, however, the final GR did not include a situation such as theirs.

The trust submitted that the state government “should have accounted for different kinds of schools, before issuing such a GR”.

The state government sought a week’s time to respond to the petition and the matter is expected to be heard further on December 9.

