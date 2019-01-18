Gujarat: Truck with 3,816 bottles of illegal liquor seized

Vadodara crime branch on Thursday seized illicit liquor worth Rs 15 lakh. According to police, a team of the crime branch while patrolling received a tip-off that city-based bootlegger Alpesh alias Alpu Waghani was scheduled to receive a liquor consignment from Haryana.

Advertising

Acting on the tip-off, the police team reached the said spot at Somatalav-Tarsali road and found a truck with the same details parked in an open area.

As many as 318 cartons of illegal liquor were found hidden behind sacks of wheat grain. The cartons contained 3,816 bottles of Illegal Foreign Made Liquor (IFML) amounting to a total cost of Rs 15,02,400. The total items seized by the police, including the truck, amount to Rs 31,02,400.

Alpesh, the truck driver and other people, whose names are likely to surface as the investigation proceeds, have been booked under various sections of the Prohibition Act at Makarpura police station.

No arrests have been made yet.

Advertising

This is the third such case in a week that illegal liquor was ferried into the city from another state. In the three raids, the Vadodara crime branch has seized items worth Rs 70,00,000.