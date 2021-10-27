Gujarat: Tripura allocates Rs 100 crore to set up NFSU campus on 70-acre site

The Tripura government has allocated Rs 100 crore for setting up a campus of Gandhinagar-based National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) on a 70-acre site in the state’s Srinagar area. The allocation comes even as NFSU is all set to open its temporary transit campus in Buddhamandir in November.

According to NFSU Gandhinagar officials, a university delegation led by Dr JM Vyas met Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Union Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhaumik.

“The Tripura campus will start functioning from this academic year (2021-22). The establishment of a new campus in Tripura will create manpower for “skilled forensic experts”. In the initial stage, the NFSU will start functioning in collaboration with the State Forensic Laboratory, Tripura. In addition, separate arrangements have been made for foreign students. A course on drone forensics will also be taught there,” said Prof (Dr) SO Junare, Campus Director, NFSU Gandhinagar in an official statement.

The campus will assist the local police in introducing forensic sciences to its probes, train local students and forensic experts. Currently, NFSU has its campuses at Gandhinagar, Goa and New Delhi.