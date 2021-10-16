Gujarat govt announces Rs 5,000 for tribals undertaking Ayodhya pilgrimage

The Gujarat government will give a financial aid of Rs 5,000 to each tribal person who undertakes the pilgrimage to Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, state Tourism Minister Purnesh Modi said in an official release Saturday. He said tribal people are descendants of Shabari Mata who met Lord Ram during his 14-year exile.

Addressing an audience at Shabari Dham located at Subir village in the tribal-dominated Dangs district on Friday, Modi had announced the financial aid which, he said, is in line with similar assistance given for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, Sindhu Darshan and Shravan Tirth Yatra.

During a Dussehra celebration event, the minister said the state government has started constructing a tourism circuit from Saputara in Dangs to the Statue of Unity in Narmada district, the release added.