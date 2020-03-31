Gujarat: Trains to transport food, medicines from Mar 31

As per officials, the first parcel train will depart from Kankaria railway station in Ahmedabad around 11.45 pm on March 31 and cover 2,073 kilometres to reach Sankrail in West Bengal on April 2 night. (Representational Image) As per officials, the first parcel train will depart from Kankaria railway station in Ahmedabad around 11.45 pm on March 31 and cover 2,073 kilometres to reach Sankrail in West Bengal on April 2 night. (Representational Image)

The Western Railway will run two parcel trains via Gujarat from March 31, covering 20 cities across eight states of India, in a bid to transport essential food-related commodities and medicines amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

According to WR officials, the two parcel trains can be run by private parties by “registering their indent” at zonal-level offices in order to transport essential goods such as milk, food items, spices and food commodities, medicines and medical equipment.

As per officials, the first parcel train — Kankaria-Sankarel Goods Parcel Special Express — will depart from Kankaria railway station in Ahmedabad around 11.45 pm on March 31 and cover 2,073 kilometres to reach Sankrail in West Bengal on April 2 night. It will have stoppages at Anand, Vadodara, Surat and Paldi in Gujarat; Jalgaon, Bhusawal and Nagpur in Maharashtra; Raipur, Bilaspur in Chhattisgrah, Jharsugda in Odisha; Tata Nagar in Jharkhand and Kharagpur in West Bengal.

Similarly, the other train — Bandra Terminus-Ludhiana Parcel Special Express — will leave from Bandra Terminus in Maharashtra on April 1 night and reach Ludhiana in Punjab. It will have stoppages at Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand and Ahmedabad in Gujarat; Ajmer and Jaipur in Rajasthan; Ambala in Haryana and New Delhi.

