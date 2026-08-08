At Gujarat tourism fair, Israel among countries wooing travellers back post West Asia crisis

Written by Fiona Faustmann

ORGANISED AGAINST the backdrop of the West Asia crisis, the three-day Travel and Tourism Fair 2026 at the Mahatma Mandir convention and exhibition centre in Gandhinagar saw several country and state representatives going all out to bring back tourists and business.

Israel, which was among those that saw a massive drop in tourist footfall, was in focus as the ‘featured country’ at the fair.

Asked how tourism had been impacted since the West Asia Crisis, Marketing Director of the Israel Ministry of Tourism Amruta Bangera said, “It has been impacted but I think we are growing”, highlighting that “it should not be a problem to reach the 2019 numbers”. She elaborated that in 2019, 65,900 Indians visited Israel, a number that fell to 44,000 in 2023 and to 13,600 in 2025.