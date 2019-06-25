Gujarat: Tortured for male child, woman kills herself, say police

A 23-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide here early on Monday over alleged harassment by her in-laws and husband for a male child.

Advertising

Naginaben Rathwa had got married to Nilesh Rathwa in Chhota Udepur four years ago and they have a two-year-old daughter, police said.

On Monday, she allegedly consumed poison at their house, following which she was taken to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

Initially the police registered a case of accidental death as no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Advertising

But, later her parents alleged that she was being harassed by her husband and in-laws everyday primarily for not bearing a male child. The woman had informed her parents about the alleged harassment over phone, the police said.

Based on a complaint by her father, the police have booked her husband, father-in-law Beblabhai Rathwa and mother-in-law Leelaben on the charges of abetment of suicide and subjecting her to cruelty. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Investigating Officer Chirag Ninama said they are verifying all the allegations. “The parents have not alleged any dowry harassment. We will make the arrests after the post-mortem,” said Ninama.