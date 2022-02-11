scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 11, 2022
Must Read

Gujarat: Torrent Power acquires 25 MW solar plant for Rs 163cr

The company has entered into a share purchase agreement with Blue Daimond Properties Pvt Ltd and Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd for the acquisition of 100% equity share capital of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), Visual Percept Solar Projects Pvt Ltd. The SPV operates a 25 MW solar plant in Gujarat.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
February 11, 2022 11:15:26 am
Man dies while clearing kite from transformerContract workers hired by Torrent Power remove kite strings and kites entangled in High Tension (HT) cables in and around Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Javed Raja)

Torrent Power, an integrated power utility of Torrent Group, has acquired a 25 MW solar power plant in Gujarat for Rs 163 crore.

The company has entered into a share purchase agreement with Blue Daimond Properties Pvt Ltd and Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd for the acquisition of 100% equity share capital of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), Visual Percept Solar Projects Pvt Ltd. The SPV operates a 25 MW solar plant in Gujarat.

More from Ahmedabad

The SPV has a long-term power purchase agreement for the project with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam for a period of 25 years. Torrent Power currently has an aggregate installed generation capacity of 3.9 GW (gigawatt), which consists of 2.7 GW of gas-based power generation and 0.8 GW of renewables.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Advertisement