Gujarat tops with 25% of solar rooftops in country, says CM Rupani

Gujarat has prepared an action plan for climate change till 2030 and is based on National Action Plan on Climate Change. (File)

Unveiling Gujarat State Action Plan on Climate Change 2030, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday said Gujarat tops all other states by accounting for 25 per cent of solar rooftops in the country.

“The state government has been budgeting more than Rs 5,000 crore for climate change every year. This includes schemes for rooftops,” said Rupani after unveiling Action Plan 2030. “In installing solar rooftops, Gujarat is number one. We are doing the maximum rooftops… Gujarat accounts for 25 per cent of the total solar rooftops in the country. In the residential sector, we have installed solar rooftops on over 1,11,000 houses,” he added.

The chief minister said solar panels have been installed over all overhead tanks in rural areas of Vadodara district. This helps in powering the water pump and contributing the excess power to the grid.

Gujarat has prepared an action plan for climate change till 2030 and is based on National Action Plan on Climate Change. This action plan has been made with the help of Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIMA) and Indian Institute of Technology- Gandhinagar (IIT-Gn) and suggests ways and means to tackle threats of climate change in terms of practices of mitigation and adaptation.

“Gujarat government has decided to safeguard environment, to free the state of pollution and to focus on climate change,” said Rupani adding that Gujarat has already reduced the usage of coal by 12.13 million tonne.

“Gujarat has already announced that we will not be building any new thermal power plants. This is a big decision,” he said adding that the focus will be on wind and solar power generation in the near future. He also said that the state government was building a 30000 MW solar and wind hybrid park in Kutch.

He said the state has already started recycling water. “The CNG petrol pumps have increased from 300 to 900. This will lessen the use of petrol and diesel. In coming days, we will come out with a policy for electric vehicles,” Rupani said.

Of the major climate change risks Gujarat faces is thr rise in sea levels, soaring temperatures and extreme

rainfall. These adversely affect agriculture and other social-economic sectors.