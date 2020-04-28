Gujarat: Tobacco products worth Rs 1.8L stolen

According to the complaint lodged at Una police station, the victim found his shop broken into on the night of April 24. (Representational) According to the complaint lodged at Una police station, the victim found his shop broken into on the night of April 24. (Representational)

Unidentified persons stole cigarettes, tobacco and paan masala worth Rs 1.8 lakh after breaking into a wholesale shop in Una of Gir Somnath, as per a FIR lodged on April 26.

According to the police, the victim has been identified as 62-year-old Mukesh Vaniya, a resident of Brijbhoomi society in Una of Gir Somnath. He runs a wholesale shop namely ‘Amritlal and Brothers’ in Una main market area.

According to the complaint lodged at Una police station, the victim found his shop broken into on the night of April 24. As per the victim, unknown persons stole 30 cigarette boxes, five cartons of unfiltered tobacco, 120 cartons of paan masala and 30 kg of supari, apart from miscellaneous items including mawa, worth Rs 1,80,000.

“The victim has claimed that he shut his shop on March 22. On April 24, when he went to check on his shop, he realised that the locks were broken. We have booked a case against unknown persons under Indian Penal Code sections 457, 454 and 380 for trespassing and theft. We are also going through CCTV footage in the market area. Prima facie, it appears that the accused stole paan masala and tobacco due to the ongoing lockdown and the lack of availability of these items,” said HV Chudasma, police sub-inspector at Una police station.

