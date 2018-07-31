Gujarat: To tackle traffic, state to regulate Ola and Uber

The government has said that these regulations will be implemented within a week. (Source: Express Photo by Ravi Kanojia/FILE) The government has said that these regulations will be implemented within a week. (Source: Express Photo by Ravi Kanojia/FILE)

The state government on Monday informed the Gujarat High Court that it has drafted rules to regulate internet application based taxi services like Ola and Uber, and is waiting for approval from the concerned minister.

The government has said that these regulations will be implemented within a week.

During a hearing on a PIL on poor roads, cattle menace and traffic issues in Ahmedabad, a division bench of Justice M R Shah and Justice A Y Kogje said that such regulations were necessary to avoid “every crossroad from becoming a pickup stand”.

The division bench also asked the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to remove encroachments from roads. The court said that 75 per cent of roads were occupied by hawkers and vendors who were causing a hindrance to traffic. Shah maintained that it was important to accommodate such vendors but not on roads.

On cattle menace, government pleader Manisha Lavkukar said that concrete action will be taken within a week.

The state government also submitted that consultations with IIT-Gandhinagar and Bombay had been sought to deal with the rising number of cave-ins in the city.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App