Gujarat to revert to hybrid mode of schooling for Classes I-IX from Monday

Ahmedabad, February 5: State Education Minister Jitu Vaghani on Saturday announced that hybrid mode of classes – a combination of online and offline classes – will resume for Standard I to IX from February 7. Vaghani made the announcement on Twitter.

The minister said that the decision was taken in view of the “decrease in Covid-19 cases” and to ensure that “students don’t face difficulty in their education”. The classes will be conducted in accordance with the existing standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The additional secretary of the education department, Bhavesh Erda, also issued a circular in this regard. The circular is applicable to government, government-aided and private schools affiliated to all education boards.

The education department, in a circular on January 7, had directed all schools to suspend offline classes for Standard I-IX from January 8 to January 31, 2022, on account of increasing Covid-19 cases across the state. On January 31, the suspension of physical classes was extended till February 5, with the state government reasoning that the decision was taken “keeping in mind the existing Corona situation in the state and also considering the wider health interest of the students.”

For Classes X and XII, the state education department had permitted the continuation of hybrid classes, with the initial January 7 circular stating that “attendance is not mandatory for these offline classes and schools have to take written consent letters from parents of students willing to attend offline classes. For students not attending offline classes, the schools have to arrange online classes.”