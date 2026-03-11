Gujarat to install air quality monitoring systems in 152 municipal areas under ‘Lake and Air Watch’ initiative

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Gujarat Urban Development Mission (GUDM), under the state government’s Urban Development and Urban Housing Department, will launch the ‘Lake and Air Watch’ initiative for real-time monitoring and improvement of lake health and air quality across cities, state government authorities said on Tuesday.
“Rapid urbanisation has led to declining water quality, reduced groundwater recharge and worsening air quality in densely populated areas. To address these issues, the ‘Lake and Air Watch’ initiative will integrate monitoring systems across departments for coordinated and timely action,” the authorities stated.
Eventually, the Gujarat Urban Development Mission will develop an integrated, digital, real-time platform to track lake health and air quality across cities and generate alerts for prompt remedial measures. With an estimated provision of Rs 10 crore, the initiative aims to strengthen environmental protection and promote sustainable urban development.
“Urban lakes are facing challenges such as pollution, siltation and declining water quality. Under the ‘Lake and Air Watch’ initiative, satellite technology will be used to analyse lake areas, waste presence and algae growth. Based on this analysis, timely alerts will be issued to enable prompt conservation action,” GUDM authorities added.
Air quality monitoring stations will be installed in 17 municipal corporations and 152 municipal areas, providing real-time Air Quality Index (AQI) information. Automatic alerts will be generated if AQI levels rise, enabling the concerned departments to take timely action.
After evaluating lake health and air quality in cities, the data will be consolidated at the state level through a centralised dashboard. The platform will provide maps, trends, alerts and operational status, aiming to ensure better interdepartmental coordination and timely action.
