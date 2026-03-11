Gujarat to install air quality monitoring systems in 152 municipal areas under ‘Lake and Air Watch’ initiative

Eventually, the Gujarat Urban Development Mission will develop an integrated, digital, real-time platform to track lake health and air quality across cities and generate alerts for prompt remedial measures.

The Gujarat Urban Development Mission (GUDM), under the state government’s Urban Development and Urban Housing Department, will launch the ‘Lake and Air Watch’ initiative for real-time monitoring and improvement of lake health and air quality across cities, state government authorities said on Tuesday.

“Rapid urbanisation has led to declining water quality, reduced groundwater recharge and worsening air quality in densely populated areas. To address these issues, the ‘Lake and Air Watch’ initiative will integrate monitoring systems across departments for coordinated and timely action,” the authorities stated.

Eventually, the Gujarat Urban Development Mission will develop an integrated, digital, real-time platform to track lake health and air quality across cities and generate alerts for prompt remedial measures. With an estimated provision of Rs 10 crore, the initiative aims to strengthen environmental protection and promote sustainable urban development.