scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

Gujarat to host 15 G20 meetings next year; PM reviews preparations

Besides PM Modi and CM Bhupendra Patel, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Governor Acharya Devvrat and G20 sherpa Amitabh Kant also attended the meeting.

Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik creates a sand art on G20: India 2023, at Puri beach, December 01, 2022. (PTI)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Gujarat will host at least 15 of the G20 meetings in the new year at Ahmedabad, Surat, Gandhinagar, Kutch and Ektanagar, the preparations for which were reviewed at a meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via videoconferencing on Friday evening.

The meeting took place as soon as the model code of conduct was lifted following the completion of the Assembly elections, in which the BJP returned to power with over 50 per cent of the votes.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel informed the prime minister about the different committees that had been set up for security, protocol, logistics, travel and that arrangements had been made for showcasing tourist destinations, local cuisine, history and heritage to the guests, according to a government release.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Inequality Report 2022, ...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Inequality Report 2022, ...
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patternsPremium
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patterns
How BJP set its house right in Gujarat but not in Himachal PradeshPremium
How BJP set its house right in Gujarat but not in Himachal Pradesh
Delhi Confidential: Delegation dilemma as Supriya Sule raises Maharashtra...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Delegation dilemma as Supriya Sule raises Maharashtra...

Besides Modi and Patel, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Governor Acharya Devvrat and G20 sherpa Amitabh Kant also attended the meeting.

First published on: 10-12-2022 at 03:30:35 pm
Next Story

Several OnePlus users complain about green line display issue following latest OxygenOS update

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close