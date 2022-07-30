Gujarat to hoist one crore national flags under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

One crore national flags will be hoisted in Gujarat between August 13-15 under the Centre’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, stated an official release from Gujarat government Saturday.

People will hoist the national flag at their homes and offices during the three-day period. The Tricolour will also be hoisted atop government buildings, officials said.

The official programmes of the state government will be held at seven places in Gujarat. These places are linked with the Indian freedom movement, the release added. The locations selected are Bhavnagar, Surat, Ahmedabad, Kirti Mandir in Porbandar, Statue of Unity in Narmada and Dandi Salt Satyagraha Memorial in Navsari and Shyamji Krishna Varma memorial in Kutch.

Bhavnagar has been chosen because Thakkar Bapa, a social worker and follower of Mahatma Gandhi, hailed from the district. Similarly, Dr Usha Mehta, a renowned Gandhian who participated in the Non-Cooperation movement and Quit India movement, hailed from Surat. Ahmedabad, too, has several places linked with the freedom struggle, the release added.