Gujarat to have region specific anti-snake venom in a year

Gujarat is expected to have the first batch of its region specific anti-snake venom in around a year, a development that is expected to significantly strengthen snakebite treatment in the state and contribute to India’s goal of reducing snakebite deaths by 50 per cent by 2030.

Gujarat government’s Dharampur-based Snake Research Institute (SRI) has recently handed over lyophilised (freeze-dried) venom of four major venomous snake species found in the state to a Telangana-based licensed anti-venom manufacturer and the company is expected to manufacture first region specific anti-snake venom for the state within a year.

The announcement was made by the state government in an official release on Sunday.