Gujarat to get nearly 2 million acre feet less water from Narmada

Gujarat is likely to get around 6.83 million acre feet (MAF) water from Narmada river basin area owing to less rainfall in the river’s catchment areas, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said in a statement on Saturday.

Advertising

Normally, Gujarat gets around 9 MAF water from the Narmada river basin as per the Narmada Water Disputes Tribunal’s final award in 1979. However, for the past two years, the river basin is getting very less water due to less rainfall. Last year, Gujarat had got only 4.71 MAF water from the river basin.

Patel, who also holds the Narmada portfolio in the Gujarat government, said that the state government has so far allocated 2.9 MAF water for irrigation of kharif and rabi crops. “…against the share of 9 MAF water in a normal year, this year Gujarat will possibly get 6.83 MAF water due to less rainfall in the Narmada catchment areas,” said Patel in the release, adding that the state government has so far released around 2.9 MAF water for irrigation of kharif and rabi crops.

Patel also stated that as per an order of Narmada Control Authority, Gujarat has to constantly release 600 cusec water into the river to sustain the environment in the regions around the river. The 600 cusec water was earlier being released from Godbole Gate. “The 600 cusec water is now being released through Garudeshwar Weir since a gate has been installed there,” he said.