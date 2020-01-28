Follow Us:
Monday, January 27, 2020
Must Read

Gujarat to get its first unit to monitor drug price today

The unit will be inaugurated by Union minister of chemical and fertiliser Mansukh Manda-viya along with National Pharm-aceutical Pricing Authority chairperson Shubhra Singh.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published: January 28, 2020 12:16:24 am
drug price gujarat, price monitoring and resource unit in gujarat, ahmedabad news, gujarat news, indian express news Mansukh Mandaviya (PTI Photo)

In a bid to control drug prices, the state government will launch its first price monitoring and resource unit (PMRU) in Ahmedabad under the ambit of the Gujarat Food and Drug Controller Administration on Tuesday. Gujarat will be the third state after Kerala and Maharashtra to do so.

The unit will be inaugurated by Union minister of chemical and fertiliser Mansukh Mandaviya along with National Pharm-aceutical Pricing Authority chairperson Shubhra Singh.

The PMRU functions under the direct supervision of the State Drug Controller and is expected to be key collaborating partners of NPPA with information gathering mechanism at the grassroots level. PMRU also ensures that the benefits of the Drug Price Control Order which are revised from time to time, trickle down to all and violations are detected.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 27: Latest News

Advertisement