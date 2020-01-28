Gujarat to get its first unit to monitor drug price today

Mansukh Mandaviya (PTI Photo) Mansukh Mandaviya (PTI Photo)

In a bid to control drug prices, the state government will launch its first price monitoring and resource unit (PMRU) in Ahmedabad under the ambit of the Gujarat Food and Drug Controller Administration on Tuesday. Gujarat will be the third state after Kerala and Maharashtra to do so.

The unit will be inaugurated by Union minister of chemical and fertiliser Mansukh Mandaviya along with National Pharm-aceutical Pricing Authority chairperson Shubhra Singh.

The PMRU functions under the direct supervision of the State Drug Controller and is expected to be key collaborating partners of NPPA with information gathering mechanism at the grassroots level. PMRU also ensures that the benefits of the Drug Price Control Order which are revised from time to time, trickle down to all and violations are detected.

