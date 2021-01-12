Gujarat to get first shipment of Covid-19 vaccine today

The Gujarat health department is expected to receive its first shipment of Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday morning at the Ahmedabad airport.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel who also holds the health portfolio said said that as has already been assured by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the expenditure of vaccinating nearly three crore frontline workers across the country will be borne by the central government.

“We have been told by our Prime Minister that once vaccination of the first two phases — healthcare workers and frontline Covid-19 workers — are nearly 50-60 per cent completed, he will conduct a meeting with all chief ministers to discuss and review the outcomes…,” said Patel.

“On January 16, across nearly 287 booths — most of them in Ahmedabad and Rajkot — the PM will interact with doctors, paramedical staff etc. Across Gujarat nearly 25,000 booths (vaccination sites) have been prepared… The PM will mark the launch of the vaccination drive across the country on January 16,” he added.

Patel said that a video-conference will be held on Monday night with the central ministry of health to decide on supply and distribution of the doses.

RT-PCR testing facility at Ahmedabad airport

Neuberg Supratech, a private diagnostic laboratory, has set up an RT-PCR testing facility on Ahmedabad airport premises for travellers from Monday.

The round-the-clock counter can be availed by domestic as well as international travellers with the test results declared within six to eight hours, executive director of Supratech Neuberg Dr Sandip Shah, said.

Polio drive postponed

The oral polio vaccination drive that was expected to commence from January 17 has been postponed, a health department official told this paper on Monday.

A notification on the fresh date is expected soon from the central health ministry, added the official.