Gujarat to get country’s first Central Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology

Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya said that Gujarat will get the country’s first Central Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (CICET) at Vatva or Surat.

Describing Gujarat as a hub of the chemical industry, Mandiya said that Vapi, Ankleshwar and Vatva have a significant presence of chemical industries. “Gujarat will get the country’s first CICET which will be set up either in Vatva or Surat. It will be built on the lines of Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET). The aim is to facilitate the chemical industry with research and innovations,” the minister said. It is, however, not known if it is still in planning or implementation stage.

Mandaviya was in Ahmedabad on Sunday to inaugurate a boys and a girls hostel at Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET). The hostel can accommodate 150 girls and 575 boys.

Also, expressing concern over the rising pollution caused by plastic, Mandaviya said the government is planning to set up a plastic waste management institute in Ahmedabad to find solutions to systematic segregation and recycling of plastic waste.

He also said that a CIPET training institute will be set up in Valsad at the cost of Rs 54 crore which will benefit the tribal students. A skill development centre will also start functioning from this October in Bhavnagar, he added. Besides, CIPET will start a diploma course in Sanand very soon, he said.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech, the minister said, “The Prime Minister has expressed concern over the use of single-use plastic. I urge people on behalf of PM to join the movement to collect littered plastic waste on October 2.”