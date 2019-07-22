Gujarat to get 16 new police stations, eight to be upgraded

Sixteen new police stations will be set up in the state and eight others will be upgraded, said Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja on Sunday.

According to a statement released by Jadeja, 11 districts in Gujarat will have 16 new police stations of Inspector rank and 8 police stations will be upgraded to Inspector rank. The minister also announced the setting up of 7 new police outposts/ chowkis in seven districts of Gujarat.

The 11 districts that will have new Inspector rank-level police stations include Kutch, Surat (rural), Surat (city), Ahmedabad (rural), Chhota Udaipur, Junagadh, Dahod, Patan, Bhavnagar, Surendranagar and Mahisagar. The eight districts that will have upgraded police stations are Ahmedabad, Vadodara, West Kutch, Anand, Amreli, Kheda (Nadiad), Gandhinagar and Surat (rural).

Describing the law and order situation in Gujarat, Jadeja said that over the years, the population in the state has increased, posing challenges in tackling crime.

“The police stations in Gujarat must be according to the yardsticks in 1960 when the state was formed. However, the population has since increased and along with industrial progress, new opportunities have opened up. With the advent of new technology, the challenges of cyber crime along with regular crime have also risen globally. Considering the new challenges, upgradation of police stations is a necessity along with the latest vehicles and wireless technology,” the statement from Jadeja’s office said.