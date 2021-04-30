Gujarat to begin vaccination for 18 to 44 age group on May 1: CM Rupani

Gujarat has ordered two crore doses of Astrazenca-Oxford developed Covishield and another 50 lakh doses of ICMR-Bharat Biotech developed Covaxin. (Express Photo)

Gujarat will receive three lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine on Friday night for its population in the age group of 18 to 44 years and the state will begin vaccinating the group from May 1, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Friday. The state has ordered 2.5 crore doses specifically for this age group.

In a video address, Rupani added that the vaccination drive for the new age group will commence in 10 most-affected districts that are reporting maximum number of Covid cases daily and have the highest number of active cases. The districts are Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Kutch, Mehsana, Bharuch and Gandhinagar.

Gujarat has ordered two crore doses of Astrazenca-Oxford developed Covishield and another 50 lakh doses of ICMR-Bharat Biotech developed Covaxin.

As per Rupani, three lakh doses are reaching Gujarat by air to start the drive in 10 districts at 9 am Saturday. According to a health department official, the first tranche of doses will be of Covishield, being provided by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India.

The CM also added that the state has been assured by the “company” that Gujarat will receive 11 lakh doses of Covishield and Covaxin in May.

National Health Mission Gujarat Director and State Nodal Officer for Covid vaccination, MA Pandya, told this paper that the flight carrying the consignment of Covishield vaccine is expected to land at around 10.30 pm on Friday. Pandya added that the state was yet to receive the data of registrations on the CoWIN portal from the Centre.

According to Pandya, the state has an approximate population of 3.24 crore in the age group of 18 to 44 years. “We will distribute the doses across centres in these 10 districts by 7 am on Saturday and vaccination will begin by 9 am,” he said.

The state has 6,656 vaccination centres and only those who register on the CoWIN portal will be vaccinated. No walk-ins or spot registration will be permitted for this age group, he said.

In Ahmedabad city, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Friday evening announced that four community halls and 76 schools have been designated as vaccination sites for the 18-44 years age group.

Meanwhile, Apollo Hospitals announced that it will begin vaccinating individuals from May 1,after it made “arrangements to procure the vaccines directly from the manufacturers, as per the Government directive.” The vaccines would be priced “as per the guidelines issued by the Central Government.”

Till Thursday, there was doubt over getting the vaccines and Rupani had said, “We are making all efforts to get the vaccine stock and I have faith that we will get the stock very quickly…”