Gujarat to allow all standalone shops to open from Sunday, but not in malls

Relaxing the curbs imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Gujarat government has allowed all standalone shops, including those selling non-essential items, to open with 50 per cent staff from Sunday.

However, shops in containment zones and in shopping complexes and malls are not allowed to reopen, said Ashwani Kumar, Secretary to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday.

“Those shops registered under the Shops and Establishment Act will be able to open. There are a three conditions. Firstly, the shop should be outside the containment area. Secondly, social distancing and use of masks will be mandatory for the shop owners and the employees working inside the shop. Thirdly, they have to operate with 50 per cent of their existing staff to ensure that there is no crowding inside the shop,” Kumar said while addressing mediapersons in Gandhinagar.

The order will also apply to even the urban areas of the state including those in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot. The shops can remain open throughout the day, the official said.

The government said that pan shops selling tobacco and cigarettes will also be not allowed to open.

The shops that fall in cluster containment zones of the state like those declared in Ahmedabad city will not be allowed to function.

Under Shops and Establishments Act, there are 10 lakh shops registered in Gujarat where more than 12 lakh workers are employed, according to the state government. “The shops that fall under this Act like those selling stationeries, spectacles, provision stores or other small businesses have been permitted to open,” the official said adding the government will come out with more clarity on allowing hair-dressing solons and ice cream shops to open.

“The shop owners need not apply for passes. They just need to keep their licences handy,” the official added.

The government clarified that the lockdown was still in place in the state and only one person will be allowed to ride a two wheeler and two persons in a four wheeler.

“However, people should not step out of their homes unnecessarily,” the official said.

“Whatever steps the police and the administration needs to take against individuals roaming without any purpose, will be taken. Lockdown is not a jail. It is for our own safety,” he said that the lockdown has been “successful” in Gujarat.

The IT/ITES services outside the containment zones will also be allowed to operate from Sunday with 50 per cent staff. This applies to even those firms in urban areas.

