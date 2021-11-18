scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
MUST READ

2 held for ‘throwing stones’ at vehicles on Ahmedabad-Anand-Vadodara expressway

Police said on November 2 night, eight vehicles were hit with stones and mud balls by unknown persons near the Chaklasi bridge on the expressway. No one was injured but there were several complaints from motorists about the wind screens of their vehicles getting damaged.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
November 18, 2021 4:51:44 am
Ahmedabad-Anand-Vadodara, Ahmedabad-Anand-Vadodara expressway, stone hirling, stone pelting, stone throwing, Gujarat, Gujarat newsOn Wednesday, Khapil Pasaya (36) and Sanjay Vasava (35) — both daily wage labourers and residents of Indira Nagar in Dahod, were arrested. (Representational)

Two persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly throwing stones at moving vehicles on the Ahmedabad-Anand-Vadodara expressway.

Police said on November 2 night, eight vehicles were hit with stones and mud balls by unknown persons near the Chaklasi bridge on the expressway. No one was injured but there were several complaints from motorists about the wind screens of their vehicles getting damaged.

On Wednesday, Khapil Pasaya (36) and Sanjay Vasava (35) — both daily wage labourers and residents of Indira Nagar in Dahod, were arrested.

Click here for more

“The accused revealed that on November 2 morning, they started from home looking for work. But after failing to find any work, the duo consumed country liquor and started throwing stones at vehicles on the expressway,” said a senior police official in Anand.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 17: Latest News

Advertisement