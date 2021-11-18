2 held for ‘throwing stones’ at vehicles on Ahmedabad-Anand-Vadodara expressway

Two persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly throwing stones at moving vehicles on the Ahmedabad-Anand-Vadodara expressway.

Police said on November 2 night, eight vehicles were hit with stones and mud balls by unknown persons near the Chaklasi bridge on the expressway. No one was injured but there were several complaints from motorists about the wind screens of their vehicles getting damaged.

On Wednesday, Khapil Pasaya (36) and Sanjay Vasava (35) — both daily wage labourers and residents of Indira Nagar in Dahod, were arrested.

“The accused revealed that on November 2 morning, they started from home looking for work. But after failing to find any work, the duo consumed country liquor and started throwing stones at vehicles on the expressway,” said a senior police official in Anand.