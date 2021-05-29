Gujarat: Three AC coach staff arrested for smuggling illicit liquor in train

The accused have been identified as Prem Chandra (27), coach attendant, Tikam Ram (25), OBHS staff and Akash Halde (25), OBHS staff, all three are natives of Dadar in Mumbai. (Representative Image)

Three AC coach staff, including an attendant, were arrested on Thursday evening for allegedly smuggling illicit liquor in Bandra Bhuj AC Special Express near Samakhiali of Kutch.

According to officials of Ahmedabad division of Western Railways, a police team apprehended a coach attendant, and two onboard housekeeping service (OBHS) staff with over 57 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and beer bottles worth Rs 18,000.

The accused have been identified as Prem Chandra (27), coach attendant, Tikam Ram (25), OBHS staff and Akash Halde (25), OBHS staff, all three are natives of Dadar in Mumbai.

“On Thursday evening, railway police officials kept a secret watch in the AC compartments after the train left Ahmedabad for Gandhidham railway station. Just after the train left Samakhiali railway station, three staff associated with third party ‘Service Master Clean’ company were apprehended with illicit liquor. They have been handed over to the Gujarat Railway Police and an FIR under Prohibition Act has been lodged against them,” said a spokesperson for Ahmedabad division, Western Railway.