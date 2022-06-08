Gujarat: Three workers who fell unconscious in chemical tanker rescued in Kheda

Three workers who fell unconscious inside a chemical tanker that they were cleaning in Kheda on Tuesday were rescued by firefighters.

According to fire officials, the incident occurred in Alka Barrel Chemicals Private Limited in Kajipura of Kheda on Tuesday afternoon when six workers entered a chemical tanker to clean the wastage sludge residue inside the tank. Out of the six workers, three fell unconscious in the tanker due to toxic gases in it. The six workers have been identified as Suresh Baria, Dhanjibhai Ramanbhai, Maksudbhai, Shakirbhai, Babubhai and Kalidas.

“A distress call was made to fire safety officials regarding three workers-Sureshbhai, Dhanjibhai, Maksudbhai-falling unconscious inside the tanker. A team used ropes to evacuate them,” said a Fire Safety Department official.

“The workers were rushed to different hospitals in Kheda where they are recovering,” the official added.