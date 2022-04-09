Gujarat: Three sentenced to 10 years of RI for attempting to rape woman

A Rajkot court on April 1 sentenced three accused to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for attempting to gang-rape a woman in May 2020.

According to prosecution, the case dates back to May 2020, when the accused — Ravi Chauhan, Sagar Zala and Chirag Ravrani — tried to rape the woman who had gone to fetch water from a village tap. The prosecution through Additional Public Prosecutor Kartikey Parekh argued Ravi and Chirag had admitted that they tried to rape the woman while Sagar was recording the video of the act on a mobile phone. The woman had also deposed she was subjected to the sexual acts without her consent.

Dhoraji additional sessions judge Rahul Mahesh Chander Sharma in his verdict noted that “during the recording of her (victim’s) testimony, the victim was visibly uncomfortable and she had started crying after seeing the accused persons,” and following examination of witnesses and evidence on record, held that the act was committed without consent and against the victim’s will.