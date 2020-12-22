Gujarat: Three school teachers killed in road accident in Mehsana

The police said that the trio had left together early in the morning to travel to school for work. (Express photo)

Three school teachers died in a road accident in Mehsana early Tuesday morning after their car fell into a pond in the Panchot area of the city.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 5:30 am when a speeding Ford Freestyle SUV lost control and fell into a pond adjacent to a road stretch in Panchot village under Mehsana Taluka of Mehsana on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Vipul Chaudhary (38), Smita Chauhan (33) and Anand Shrimali (30), all residents of Mehsana who were employed as primary school teachers.

The police said that the trio had left together early in the morning to travel to school for work.

“As per eyewitnesses, the driver of the car tried to save a dog that had come on the road and lost control of the steering. The car then fell into the pond resulting in the death of the three teachers. The bodies were retrieved in the morning using a crane which pulled out the car from the pond. We have sent the body for post mortem and a report of accidental death has been filed,” said a police officer at Mehsana B Division police station.

