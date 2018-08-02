Gujarat: Three leopards found dead near Gir sanctuary, poisoning suspected

Forensic experts have been called in to help with the investigations. (File/representational photo)) Forensic experts have been called in to help with the investigations. (File/representational photo))

Three leopards were found dead near the outer limits of Gujarat’s Gir Sanctuary with primary investigations pointing out to poison as a possible cause of death, a forest official said today. An official said that the carcass of a dog, suspected to have died of poisoning, was also found nearby and it is possible that the leopards died after eating the canine’s poisoned flesh.

The leopard carcasses were found yesterday evening at Limbadiya-Nera village in Dhari taluka of Amreli district and had been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death, said Range Forest Officer Manish Odedara.

“Our primary probe suggests that all the three leopards might have consumed some poisonous substance. It is also possible that the dog may have died first due to poison and then the leopards met with the same fate after eating its contaminated flesh” said D T Vasavada, Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF), Wildlife Circle, Junagadh.

He added that forensic experts have been called in to help with the investigations.

