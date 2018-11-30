Gujarat: Three labourers killed in fire at rubber plant

Three people were killed in a fire that broke out in a Polybutadiene Rubber (PBR) plant at the Reliance Industries in Vadodara early on Thursday morning.

As per sources, the accident took place around 3 am when some workers had taken a break and only the three victims were inside. The deceased have been identified as Arun Dabhi (49), Pritesh Patel (37) and Mahendra Jadav (42).

A statement from the company said, “In an unfortunate incident this morning, a fire broke out in PBR2 plant of the Vadodara complex. The fire was restricted to one section of the plant and timely action by Reliance fire fighting team helped in quickly extinguishing the fire.” “Unfortunately three contract workers who were injured later succumbed to injuries, despite the best efforts of the medical team. Our prayers and sympathies are with their families in their time of grief and we will support the families to overcome their personal tragedy,” the company said. “While an investigation will be conducted to ascertain the reasons of the fire , the rest of the complex is continuing with normal operations,” it added.

Bodies of the three persons, who were working at the plant as contractual employees, have been moved to SSG hospital for a post mortem.

Meanwhile, families of the three victims refused to accept the bodies until Reliance Industries accepted their demand of a fair compensation and jobs for a family member from each of the families. “We were taken to the Reliance office and they told us that they will together with the contractor pay Rs 35 lakh and additional expenses totalling to Rs 42 lakhs. They have given us a written undertaking for the same,” said Mukesh, brother of the deceased Mahendra Jadav.

Officials at Reliance, however, denied to quote the final amount of compensation that they will extend to each family.

As per sources, the plant has 16 workers including 13 labourers, one in-charge and two plant operators.

A case of accidental death has been filed into the incident.