Gujarat: Three killed, three injured in Vadodara accidents

Three persons were killed and three others injured in three separate accidents in various parts of Vadodara in the last 24 hours.

In the first accident, one person was killed and two others were injured when the driver of a car lost control and crashed into a banyan tree early Friday at Sathod road in Dabhoi.

According to the Dabhoi police, the three passengers were returning after admitting their aunt to a hospital when the driver, Nagin Rabari, lost control of the car while trying to save a two- wheeler that had come in its way. While Nagin and co-passenger Viram Rabari sustained injuries, a third passenger, Alpesh Rabari, died on the spot.

Dabhoi police station has booked driver Nagin Rabari for rash and negligent driving as well as culpable homicide not amounting to murder. All three were residents of Sathod.

In a second incident, a 49-year-old Bahadursinh Jadav, a resident of Bhooki village in Panchmahals district was killed in an alleged hit-and-run incident on the Vadodara Halol highway on Thursday night while returning from a contract work at a local company.

Officers of Waghodia police station confirmed that Jadav had suffered serious head injuries after being hit by a speeding car while he was trying to cross the road.

“The deceased was crossing the road when the accident took place. We are gathering details of the car with the help of the CCTV. We have booked a case under rash and negligent driving as well as culpable homicide not amounting to murder,” an officer of the Waghodia police station said.

In another accident, a rider of a motorcycle was killed after he lost control and ran into a stationary tempo truck early Friday.

The deceased, Nitin Solanki, was going to drop his friend Ravi Mali at his house at Ajwa Road.

When the two approached Danteshwar area on their motorcycle, which Nitin was riding, he missed an obstacle and lost control of the two wheeler, ramming into the rear of a tempo truck.

Makarpura police station in Vadodara city, which is investigating the case, said that Nitin and Ravi sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a private hospital for treatment where Nitin succumbed to his injuries.

Ravi is said to be critical but stable.