Gujarat: Three killed after SUV collides with truck in Kutch

Three people were killed after an SUV collided with a truck at Bhuj town of Kutch on Friday night (March 25), said the police.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 8:30 pm when a speeding truck collided head-on with a Bolero at the state highway near Sarhad Dairy at Nakhtrana village.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

The victims were identified as Bachhe Singh Sodha (57) from Nakhtrana, Dinesh Gaur (23) from Gandhidham of Kutch and Vivek Joshi (27) from Bhavnagar, who were all employees of Inox company in Kutch.

“Among the victims, Bachhe Singh was employed as a driver and he was dropping the other employees from work when the accident occurred. The truck driver absconded after the accident and an FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 304 A for causing death due to negligence and 279 for rash driving at the Nakhtrana police station,” said a senior police official at Bhuj of Kutch.

Meanwhile, one person died and 25 others were injured when a tractor-trolley carrying over two dozen people overturned in Shamlaji of Aravalli on Sunday, said the police.

According to the police, the accident occurred on Sunday afternoon when the tractor travelling on a ‘kutcha’ road at Vasaya village in Shamlaji of Aravalli. It resulted in the trolley getting unhooked from the tractor due to which several people came under the impact of the trolley, said the police.

“The accident occurred when the residents of Vasaya village were travelling to a nearby village for a social event. While the vehicle was going through a road with a slope, the driver lost control and the tractor overturned due to the weight of the trolley. All the injured were taken to the government hospital in Shamlaji where their first aid was done. One youth died in the accident and his identification is going on,” said a senior police official of the Shamlaji police station.

Meanwhile, the state government in a question hour session in the Gujarat Vidhansabha recently answered that a total of 310 hit-and-run cases were registered under Ahmedabad district, which caused 209 deaths from January 2020 to December 2021.

In a reply by the home department of the Gujarat government given to the question of MLA Lakhabhai Bharwad from Viramgam, the government said that 204 hit-and-run incidents occurred in Ahmedabad city and 106 in Ahmedabad rural. It further replied that not a single accused has been arrested or any vehicle seized for involvement in these 310 cases till now.