Gujarat: Three farmers killed as car veers off road and hits them

Three farmers were crushed to death by a vehicle Saturday while they were working on their agricultural fields at Kalyanpura village in Radhanpur taluka in Patan, police said. An FIR has been filed at Radhanpur police station on charges pertaining to rash driving and death due to negligence.

According to Jemalji Thakor (62), who submitted a police complaint, his son Dhanjibhai Jemalji (24), his relative Prabhubhai Somabhai Thakor (26) and a villager Nabhabhai Gandabhai Thakor (40), had left for work in their field, located near the national highway, around 7.30 am.

Around 8 am, Jemalji said, he was informed that a speeding car had lost control and veered into their field and mowed down Dhanjibhai, Prabhubhai and Nabhabhai. When Jemalji reached the field, he saw the three men were crushed under a silver coloured car.

Along with others villagers, Jemalji pulled the men from under the car and rushed them to the Radhanpur referral hospital, where all three were declared as brought dead, the complainant said.

Offences under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act has been invoked against the driver of the car with registration number GJ12DG8349, police said. Police Inspector AP Solanki of Radhanpur police station said, “The car was coming from Kutch and we are already tracing the details… We do not have details on the driver yet. We suspect he ran away in another car. No one else was on the field apart from the three deceased when the incident happened.”

