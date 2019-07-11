Gujarat: Three detained at Vadodara airport for sending explosives in cargo

The Vadodara police has detained three persons, including two courier service agents, in connection with a parcel laden with explosives which made its way to the cargo of a private airline at the Vadodara airport on Wednesday afternoon. The police, who carried out forensic tests to conclude that the parcel did not have RDX, has begun interrogating the three persons

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when the cargo scan detected the presence of cartridges and a gun in a parcel on the Vadodara-Delhi Indigo flight. A rumour of the presence of RDX in the parcel caused commotion at the airport when Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Zone Saroj Kumari, reached the spot and conducted forensic tests on the ammunition.

They found the presence of Potassium Chloride, used for making firecrackers, in the cartridge.

Investigation revealed that the parcel was sent by a Surat resident, Bhadresh Kataria and was meant to be a return parcel of an airgun that he purchased from Amritsar recently. The managers of two courier firms, Akash Ganga and Shiv Shakti, were also detained for interrogation.

“When the product was delivered to Kataria, he was not happy with the colour and wanted to return it. He gave it to a courier service in Surat. The parcel was then sent to a partner courtier firm in Vadodara en route Amritsar. We have detained the sender and the two courier service agents.” Saroj Kumari told The Indian Express.

“Had the courier service sought details, they would have known that it is an explosive and is prohibited on flights.” Police also found 56 pellets of airgun and a Katar from the consignment. At the time of going to press, police were in the process of questioning the accused persons.