Gujarat: Three dead, two injured in separate accidents in Surat

Three persons died, while two others were injured in two separate accidents in Mehsana and Bardoli of Surat on Wednesday.

Police said a 65-year-old man died after he lost control of the car he was driving in a bid to save a dog and rammed into a tree on Anandpura road in Kadi Taluka of Mehsana on Tuesday night .

The deceased, Kudarbhai Prajapati, from Ahmedabad, was on way back from Rasmdev Peer temple in Kheralu Taluka of Mehsana, with his family. Two other persons were injured in the incident, police said.

“The victim was returning home on Tuesday night after visiting Ramdev Peer temple when on the Anandpura road. While attempting to save a dog, the vehicle crashed into a tree and Prajapati was injured.

He was declared brought dead at a nearby hospital,” said Mehsana police.

In another incident, a 14-year-old girl lost her life when she was hit by a speeding bike, while she was walking home after visiting Bhavani Mata temple in Sindod village under Bardoli taluka of Surat. The girl, Jaya Desai, was a native of Kadod village in Bardoli taluka. Vivek, 19, a resident of Sindod, who was riding the bike, also died in the accident.

“The girl went to the temple with her mother and the two were walking back when she was hit by a speeding bike near the border of Sindod village. The biker seems to have lost control of the vehicle. Both the girl and bike rider were declared brought dead at a hospital in Bardoli,” said police at Bardoli.

On Monday, 21 persons were killed and over 50 were injured when a bus full of devotees returning from Ambaji temple overturned near Trishulia Ghat in Banaskantha.