Gujarat: Three criminals arrested for attacking policemen, one flees

Police arrested three persons, all history sheeters, from Karelibaug in Vadodara on Thursday for allegedly attacking policemen to evade arrests. According to police, a team of police personnel had reached Kasmayala area of Karelibaug late Wednesday night to arrest 29-year-old Hussain Sunni, who is a wanted criminal in cases of loot, prohibition and gambling. However, when the police reached the locality, Hussain along with his brothers — Sikander Sunni (22) and Akbar Sunni — and their uncle Salim Sunni (47) began pelting stones at the officials to evade arrest.

Advertising

In the commotion that ensued, Hussain scratched a police sub-inspector’s face with his nails and bit his hand. Two other constables accompanying the sub-inspector were also injured in the stone pelting. While the police arrested Hussain, Sikander and Salim, Akbar managed to flee.

All the accused were booked under IPC sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from discharging his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 294 (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 114 (abettor present when offence is committed).

“All the four accused in the case are notorious criminals and have been arrested earlier in cases of loot, theft, gambling theft . We will be able to track Akbar down and arrest him,” a police officer said.