Gujarat: Three cops among six injured in clash between two communities

Six persons, including three policemen, were injured when people from two communities clashed over a minor accident in Navsari town on Monday night. Police had to lob five tear gas shells to disperse the mob who in turn pelted stones on them.

The injured are out of danger. Police have lodged a complaint of rioting and begun a probe.

According to sources, a teenaged boy, who was riding home after fetching water from an RO plant in Vejalpore of Navsari district on Monday night, had a minor collision with another bike. The water fell on the road and it led to a heated exchange with the other two bikers, also teenagers belonging to a different community.

Both called their relatives and friends. In no time, hundreds of people from both the communities gathered on the spot with sticks.

As Navsari police learned of the incident, Vejalpore sub-inspector reached the spot with his team.

The mob did not pay heed to the police request to end the argument. Later, more police personnel reached the spot and tried to disperse the mob with the threat of lathi charge, but somebody from the mob pelted stones on them and their vehicles. The cops, in turn, lobbed five tear gas shells into the crowd. The situation was brought under control after an hour.

Sub-inspector of Vejalpore police station S D Salunke has lodged a complaint of rioting against 15 people from both the communities in this connection as nobody has come ahead to register an offence.

The accused have been identified as Anand Devre, Gautam Dhivre, Anant Vankhede, Hitesh Mahale, Rajesh Mahale, Jayesh Bedare, Sumanben Vankhede, Vithalbhai, Sanjay Rajput, Harshad Patil, Sandeep Rajput, Narayan Patil, Bablu Rajput, Bhushan Girase and Yogesh Rajput.

Deputy Superintendent of Police S G Rana said there are other accused as well but they are yet to be identified. “We have started the procedure of arresting the accused.”