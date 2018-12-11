Gujarat: Three booked for rioting, murder of teen in clash

Two days after a teenage boy was killed by a stray bullet and four others were injured in a clash between two groups over an old dispute in Kalika Plot area of Morbi town, police on Monday booked three persons for murder and rioting.

Violence had broken out in Kalika plot area of Morbi on Saturday evening, following a face-off between two groups leading to indiscriminate firing. A 13-year-old boy, Vishal Bambhaniya, was killed in the firing, and Arif Mir, Imran Sumra, Siraj Sandhi and a minor girl were injured.

Late on Sunday evening, Arif (34), brother of murdered history-sheeter Mustak Mir, filed a police complaint against Hitubha alias Hitendrasinh Zala, Vijay Chudasama alias Kadi and Mulrajsinh Jadeja. He alleged that the three accused had come to his house on Saturday, followed by four others on motor-bikes.

“They opened fire while shouting that I am Arif, brother of Mustak, and that I must be killed,” Arif said in his complaint.

“In 2017, my brother Mustak was murdered and I had filed a complaint in that connection. Hitubha alias Hitendrasinh Zala, a resident of Sanala village, was denied bail by Gujarat High Court in that case. Apparently enraged by this, he came out on parole, and hatched a conspiracy to kill me by giving contract to private persons and in the process injured my neighbours also,” Arif, who was also shot, said in the complaint.

Arif said that Sumra was trying to help him when a bullet hit him.

Sandhi, the minor girl, and Bambhaniya were also shot. Bambhaniya succumbed to injuries at the hospital, the complaint read. Zala, Chudasama and Jadeja were arrested for their alleged role in the murder of Mustak Mir, a history-sheeter, last year. While Chudasama and Jadeja were released on bail, Zala was in judicial custody. He recently jumped his interim bail. Based on Arif’s complaint, Zala, Chudasama and Jadeja have been booked for murder, criminal conspiracy, rioting and under the Arms Act.

Meanwhile, Rajvirsinh Kashtriya (34), a native of Uttar Pradesh, who was caught with a firearm from the spot, filed a complaint against a mob of 10 to 15 persons for allegedly attacking him with sticks and sharp-edged weapons.

Around 15 unidentified persons have been booked for voluntarily causing hurt and rioting. “Two FIRs have been filed in connection with the firing and rioting incident in Kalika Plot and investigation is on. Kashtriya is undergoing medical treatment at a Rajkot hospital and we are treating him as a suspect,” Morbi SP Karanraj Vaghela told mediapersons on Monday.