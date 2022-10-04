scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Gujarat: Three Ashramwasis detained ahead of President’s visit

The three Dalits — Hemant Chauhan, Shailesh Rathod and Dhimant Badhiya — are members of a coordination committee formed by the Ahmedabad Collector for the rehabilitation of the Ashram residents under the Gandhi Ashram Redevelopment Project.

Ranip police inspector PB Khambhla confirmed that the three were detained for around three hours to preempt any disturbance during the President’s visit to the Gandhi Ashram. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Ahead of president Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the Sabarmati Ashram Monday, Ahmedabad city police detained three Ashramwa-sis to preempt any protests.

The three Dalits — Hemant Chauhan, Shailesh Rathod and Dhimant Badhiya — are members of a coordination committee formed by the Ahmedabad Collector for the rehabilitation of the Ashram residents under the Gandhi Ashram Redevelopment Project. Ranip police inspector PB Khambhla confirmed that the three were detained for around three hours to preempt any disturbance during the President’s visit to the Gandhi Ashram.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Khambhla said, “There was an (intelligence) input that they will create some disturbance during the programme (of President’s visit) at the Ashram. So, to ensure that there is no disturbance during the programme, we detained them for three hours.” Khambhla said that the three had earlier also tried to create some disturbance by putting a banner at the Ashram.

One of the three detained, Hemant Chauhan, said, “(Being residents of Ashram), we had got VVIP passes for the President’s visit. But we were detained in the morning. We don’t know why we were detained. We were not going to do any protest there.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Road to 2024: Modi, Shah, Nadda, all top hands on deck for poll pushPremium
Road to 2024: Modi, Shah, Nadda, all top hands on deck for poll push
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from ChinaPremium
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from China
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...Premium
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...

Chauhan said that he had put a banner outside the Ashram some days ago over issues related to the rehabilitation process of the remaining 47 Ashramwasis for the Gandhi Ashram Redevelopment Project.

Another Ashramwasi who was detained, Shailesh Rathod, said, “We were detained because of the President’s visit. But we were not going to do any protest. In fact, we are the committee members (for the Gandhi Ashram Redevelopment project). We had even got VVIP passes for the President’s event… Then why did they detain us, we don’t know.”

More from Ahmedabad

Rathod said that they were detained during the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ahmedabad too.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-10-2022 at 03:38:51 am
Next Story

Gujarat: Murmu unveils projects worth Rs 1,330 cr; says will create jobs

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 03: Latest News
Advertisement