Gujarat: Three arrested for murder days after four youths die in ‘motorbike accident’

Days after four youths from Ahmedabad were killed in what initially appeared to be a road accident at Matar taluka in Gujarat’s Kheda district, the police on Sunday arrested three men for allegedly murdering the victims.

The Kheda-Nadiad police identified the accused as Ravi Talpada, Dharmesh Talpada and Vijay Talpada, all residents of Nadiad. They had chased the four victims on a Scorpio SUV before ramming into their motorbike from behind, the officers said. The impact pushed the two-wheeler forward, crushing it against a parked container truck, they added.

Investigators said that on the night of March 14, four youths riding a motorcycle appeared to have met with an accident on the Vadodara-Ahmedabad NH 48 near Sokhda village when their speeding bike rammed into a stationary container truck near Western Hotel adjacent to the highway. The accident resulted in the deaths of Jitesh Naugiya, Harish Rana, Naresh Vanzara and Sundaram Yadav, all residents of Ahmedabad, who were returning from Kheda.

Initially, an FIR was registered against Jitesh, who was riding the bike while the three others rode pillion, under IPC 304A for causing death due to negligence.

“During the course of the investigation, we found that a few employees at Radhvanaj toll plaza in Kheda had seen a black Scorpio SUV chasing a motorcycle on which four people were travelling. Upon getting this lead, CCTV footage from the toll plaza was examined. The SUV was soon seized and the three accused detained,” said M S Asari, sub-inspector, Matar police station.

Explaining the motive behind the murder, Asari said, “Seven people had come from Ahmedabad to Kheda on a scooty and a motorcycle to meet a man named Ashish. They spoke to Ashish and the three accused at Kheda railway station. However, an argument broke out and the seven men left for Ahmedabad on their bike and scooty when they were chased by a Scorpio vehicle. The accused chased the victims from Nadiad to Radhavanaj toll plaza and later hit the bike before fleeing,” the official added.